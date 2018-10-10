'We Had NPR Refusing to Run Our Ads': Movie About Abortionist Kermit Gosnell Facing Backlash, Censorship

The groundbreaking movie, "Gosnell: The Trial of America's Biggest Serial Killer," highlights a true-life horror story that went almost ignored by politicians and the mainstream media.

CBN News, however, followed the story from the crime scene to the courthouse.

"You'd think a case about a medical doctor killing babies born alive would be a big news story, but what was also shocking about the trial of Kermit Gosnell was how little media attention it received," said CBN News anchor John Jessup. "I was in the courtroom covering the trial for CBN News, just one of a handful of reporters."

Starring Dean Cain as a detective, the PG-13 film explores the shocking crimes and trial of abortionist Kermit Gosnell, who received a life sentence for killing thousands of babies over three decades.

In 2013, a jury found Gosnell guilty of murdering three babies that had been born alive.

The film's producers, Phelim McAleer, and Ann McElhinney told CBN News of their uphill battle in making the movie, which began with trying to raise money through the site, Kickstarter.

"We tell them our whole campaign and they're basically censoring us," she said. "They said, 'Oh, you can't mention babies murdered. You can't mention babies stabbed to death.' They didn't want to have anything to do with us."

The filmmakers also faced backlash from other sources.

They blame Planned Parenthood for a recently canceled screening of the film.

Plus, numerous media outlets rejected ads for the movie.

"We had NPR refusing to run our ads, like refusing to run the ads," McElhinney said during an interview on CBN's "Prayer Link." "They wouldn't allow us to call Kermit Gosnell an abortion doctor."

She added, "Facebook rejected ad upon ad upon ad that we have put up. There have been demonic forces, I have to say, constantly trying to stop us."

Meanwhile, McElhinney pointed out similarities between the Left's lack of outrage in the Gosnell case and Democrats' treatment of Supreme Court Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

She said it just goes to show how far they will go to protect abortion.

"I see a huge parallel here between what happened to us and what happened to him," said McElhinney. "I don't know what that man would have had to do to prove himself worthy to Democrats. It's not about anything but about abortion. This is all about abortion."

"Gosnell: The Trial of America's Biggest Serial Killer" opens in theaters Friday.