What Dr. Dobson and Ashley Kavanaugh Are Praying for the Kavanaugh Family & America

Dr. James Dobson, founder of Family Talk and Focus on the Family, sent a special request for prayer to thousands of followers last night as the nation awaits the outcome of an FBI investigation into Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Kavanaugh has been accused of sexual misconduct during his high school and college days, and those last-minute accusations came right as the Senate was scheduled to vote on his confirmation.

The disturbing details of the accusations have led to death threats against Kavanaugh and his family, which in turn led to very emotional Senate testimony by the nominee and one of his accusers. Kavanaugh maintains his complete innocence, but now the FBI is attempting to determine the veracity of the claims against him.

With the nation still reeling from an emotional week, Dr. Dobson sent an email entitled, "A Prayer for a wounded family."

Here's what he says he and his wife Shirley Dobson are praying for:

Thoughts about Brett Kavanaugh



"Shirley and I have been praying urgently for weeks about the confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh, and for his wife Ashley and their precious daughters. I'm sure millions of other Christians are doing the same. We're asking the Lord during the day and into the night to defeat the schemes of those who clearly want to destroy this great nation. I'm not accusing Dr. Ford of anything. She might remember the ghosts of her past, though the facts appear to contradict her description of them. But something else is going on here. At its core, this isn't just another political conflict. Swirling around us is a life and death struggle for the soul of America. It is a profound spiritual battle that touches something deep within me. We are left with an agonized prayer: "God, please help us."

James Dobson, Ph. D.

Family Talk & James Dobson Family Institute

Founder and President

Meanwhile, Dr. Dobson reports Ashley Kavanaugh is asking her family and friends to pray Psalm 40 over her family and also pray it for the nation. Here's that Psalm in its entirety:

I waited patiently for the Lord; and he inclined unto me, and heard my cry.

2 He brought me up also out of an horrible pit, out of the miry clay, and set my feet upon a rock, and established my goings.

3 And he hath put a new song in my mouth, even praise unto our God: many shall see it, and fear, and shall trust in the Lord.

4 Blessed is that man that maketh the Lord his trust, and respecteth not the proud, nor such as turn aside to lies.

5 Many, O Lord my God, are thy wonderful works which thou hast done, and thy thoughts which are to us-ward: they cannot be reckoned up in order unto thee: if I would declare and speak of them, they are more than can be numbered.

6 Sacrifice and offering thou didst not desire; mine ears hast thou opened: burnt offering and sin offering hast thou not required.

7 Then said I, Lo, I come: in the volume of the book it is written of me,

8 I delight to do thy will, O my God: yea, thy law is within my heart.

9 I have preached righteousness in the great congregation: lo, I have not refrained my lips, O Lord, thou knowest.

10 I have not hid thy righteousness within my heart; I have declared thy faithfulness and thy salvation: I have not concealed thy lovingkindness and thy truth from the great congregation.

11 Withhold not thou thy tender mercies from me, O Lord: let thy lovingkindness and thy truth continually preserve me.

12 For innumerable evils have compassed me about: mine iniquities have taken hold upon me, so that I am not able to look up; they are more than the hairs of mine head: therefore my heart faileth me.

13 Be pleased, O Lord, to deliver me: O Lord, make haste to help me.

14 Let them be ashamed and confounded together that seek after my soul to destroy it; let them be driven backward and put to shame that wish me evil.

15 Let them be desolate for a reward of their shame that say unto me, Aha, aha.

16 Let all those that seek thee rejoice and be glad in thee: let such as love thy salvation say continually, The Lord be magnified.

17 But I am poor and needy; yet the Lord thinketh upon me: thou art my help and my deliverer; make no tarrying, O my God.

Psalm 40 (King James Version)