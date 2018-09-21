2019 Best College Rankings: Regent University Makes Top 11% of US Universities

Regent University is ranked among the top 11% of universities in the United states according to the new US News & World Report's 2019 Best Colleges rankings.

For the first time in its 40-year history, Regent ranked #201 out of 1,800 schools in the National Universities category. This category includes top Ivy League schools and other high-performing universities.

"It is an immense privilege for Regent University to be listed among the best in the nation by US News & World Report," said Regent's executive vice president for academic affairs, Dr. Gerson Moreno-Riaño. "This recognition is a testament to the quality of our faculty, the excellence of our students and also the vision of our chancellor, Dr. M.G. Robertson, who founded the university in 1978 to provide an education based on excellence, innovation and integrity."

Regent's recognition comes after the university launched several new initiatives, including the new College of Healthcare Sciences and School of Nursing (August, 2018), as well as Regent's recent designation as a National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense Education by the National Security Agency and Department of Homeland Security.

"Regent invested in an ambitious academic growth strategy to provide students with the highest quality education in the most in-demand, career-oriented programs," said Regent founder, chancellor and CEO, Dr. M.G. "Pat" Robertson. "We also invested heavily in academic student support services to ensure strong retention and graduation rates. Congratulations to the faculty and administrative team that worked diligently together to deliver these historic, measurable results for our students and graduates."

US News & World Report determines the Best Colleges list by grading universities in up to 16 measures of academic quality. Topics include retention, graduation rates, student-faculty ratio, financial resources, student excellence and selectivity, and peer assessment.