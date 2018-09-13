Doctor from 'One-Child' China Becomes Planned Parenthood's New President, Pro-Lifers Point Out the Irony

Dr. Leana Wen will be the new president of Planned Parenthood, replacing Cecile Richards just months after her resignation.

The organization announced the news Wednesday and praised Dr. Wen for her medical experience as a physician and public health expert.

Pro-life activists quickly responded, saying Wen's new role goes against everything a doctor should be.

"As a doctor, she should know better than anyone the harm abortion causes to women and the fatal end that the baby always meets, which is exactly what Planned Parenthood promotes under the guise of 'women's health,'" said Abby Johnson, former Planned Parenthood director and current head of the pro-life group, "And Then There Were None."

Wen will be the second doctor to lead Planned Parenthood in its 102-year history. She grew up in China but fled to the United States after the Tiananmen Square massacre just before her eighth birthday.

Considering China's "One Child" policy of forced abortions, Lila Rose, founder and president of the national pro-life organization Live Action, is disappointed in Dr. Wen's decision.

"It is especially tragic that someone with medical training and who was born in China – a nation that has had brutal one-child and two-child policies and that has forced women to abort their babies – will now be campaigning for more abortions in the United States," she said. "Planned Parenthood's new president will preside over the nation's largest abortion corporation, which dismembers, poisons, and starves to death 900 preborn children every day, profiting off their deaths."

People involved in the selection of Dr. Wen told The New York Times it was intended to underscore Planned Parenthood's claim that it is a healthcare organization, not an abortion giant.

Rose says the numbers just don't add up.

"Planned Parenthood's own annual reporting over the last 10 years undeniably shows that its focus is abortion, not women's health care. Planned Parenthood has failed women, steadily losing hundreds of thousands of clients and closing over 200 of its facilities. While it has focused on growing its abortion numbers by 11 percent over the last 10 years, its breast exams have decreased by 62 percent, its cervical cancer screenings by 74 percent, and its contraception services by 32 percent – all things people like Leana Wen claim Planned Parenthood is so needed to provide," she argued.

Dr. Wen faces an administration that has shown hostility to Planned Parenthood.

Earlier this year, President Donald Trump moved to cut funding to the organization's abortion services.