BOOM: Small Business Index Soars to Highest Level Since Reagan, Middle-Class Income Sets New Record

New reports show small businesses are booming at the highest rate in nearly 45 years.

According to the National Federation of Independent Business, small business optimism jumped to a record high in August.

The report comes as President Trump has pushed for tax cuts and deregulation efforts. The result is more sales, hiring, and investments.

The optimism for the small business index broke the previous record set during the second year of Ronald Reagan's presidency.

The Index jumped to 108.8 last month, the highest level ever. The previous record was 108 in 1983. The August 2018 figure was up from a 107.9 reading in July.

"Today's groundbreaking numbers are demonstrative of what I'm hearing every day from small business owners – that business is booming," said NFIB President and CEO Juanita D. Duggan, in a press release Tuesday. "As the tax and regulatory landscape changed, so did small business expectations and plans."

Meanwhile, the US Census Bureau is reporting some good news about middle-class income too. Average Americans made a record high income of $61,373 in 2017.

The bureau reports, "This is the third consecutive annual increase in median household income."

And as the economy is booming, the national poverty rate also dropped.