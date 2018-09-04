Child Killed by Falling Tree as Gordon Slams Gulf Coast

Tropical Storm Gordon made landfall on the Gulf Coast late Tuesday with gusty 70 mph winds, intense rain, and the potential for life-threatening storm surges.

States of emergency remain in effect in Mississippi, Louisiana and parts of Alabama.

AccuWeather's Reed Timmer tweeted live updates during the storm from Dauphin Island, Alabama.

"I'm on the west side of Dauphin Island where the storm surge is continuing to inundate, big-time winds as well. As you can see here the storm surge coming up and over the road here," Timmer said.

The storm turned deadly when a child was killed as a tree fell on a mobile home in Pensacola, Florida. No other injuries have been reported.

The National Hurricane Center said the storm would bring life-threatening hurricane conditions to parts of the region, including a three- to five-foot storm surge.

Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant declared a state of emergency as the storm bore down on his state's coast.

"Last night at approximately eight o'clock I issued an executive order activating the Mississippi National Guard. We have some 12 vehicles, particularly for those that may be necessary for high water," Bryant said.

Some areas may see up to a foot of rain, especially near the Gulf coast of Mississippi, Alabama and Florida, as well as inland parts of Mississippi.

About 24,000 customers are without power across those states.

Many residents had prepared for the worst before the storm made landfall. People rushed to fill sandbags and some schools called off classes as homeowners worried that their property could soon be submerged under water.

"We got all the supplies that we need. We got batteries, flashlights all that stuff," resident Sherome Petit said.

Gordon is expected to weaken quickly as it moves inland across Mississippi, Louisiana and into Arkansas through Thursday, though there are concerns the system could spawn tornadoes.

Meanwhile, forecasters are watching other systems far out in the Atlantic as the heart of the hurricane season is underway.