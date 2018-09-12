Christian Leaders Converging to Plan Grassroots Change for America

Christian and conservative national leaders are heading to Des Moines, Iowa this weekend for a special event.

The 7th Annual Family Leadership Summit brings together leaders from all over to learn how they can help transform churches, families and culture for the greater kingdom of God.

Bob Vander Plaats from the Family Leader told CBN News that his group's approach to faith and government is unique because it focuses on finding ways to engage the church.



"We really need to be about calls for transformation first and foremost," Vander Plaats said, "by leading with the Gospel and engaging with the church and what the church's main mission is: the Great Commission."

He continued, "When you authentically engage the church and use what God has always worked through, we believe that then you can impact elections with real ministers of God and then implement policy that's according to His heart."

Vander Plaats said people who go to the summit consistently come back saying how encouraged they are to know they're not alone working toward a true revival in our nation.

"They're going to see states like Ohio, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Florida, New Hampshire all being around us saying wow this really works, and we're here together, standing as a remnant," Vander Plaats said.

One major focus of this year's summit is religious liberties.

"We believe religious liberty and the sanctity of human life have made huge strides this year so we really wanted to acknowledge that," Vander Plaats said.

He also said leaders will be discussing Israel and what all the developments within that country mean for the United States, Christians and the church.

"We have Gary Bauer and the Christians United for Israel Action coming in to speak on what was the biblical role and purpose behind us aligning and standing with Israel," Vander Plaats added.

Other speakers include Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA), Michael Farris of Alliance Defending Freedom, and Chuck Hurley and Danny Carroll from Saving Unborn Lives in Iowa.