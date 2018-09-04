Even Before Kavanaugh Spoke, Sparks Were Flying

The fireworks erupted the moment Brett Kavanaugh and his family entered the Senate's Judiciary Committee room Tuesday morning.

"I welcome everyone to this confirmation hearing for the nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh," said Chuck Grassley, the Senate Judiciary Committee chairman.

Even before finishing his sentence, Grassley was interrupted by Kamala Harris, the Democratic senator from California.

"Mr. Chairman? Mr. Chairman?" Harris kept interrupting Grassley. "I'd like to be recognized. I'd like to ask a question before we proceed."

The session was interrupted numerous times by protesters in the room.

"This is a travesty of injustice," a female protester yelled from the back of the room.

Democrats waged an all-out effort to delay the nomination of judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.

"We believe this hearing should be postponed," said Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn).

Their contention? On Monday night, the White House released some 42,000 documents related to Kavanaugh's work with previous administrations.

Democrats argued they needed more time to look through the documents.

"The committee received just last night, less than 15 hours ago, 42,000 pages of documents that we have not had an opportunity to review or read or analyze," said Harris.

Democrats also wanted to know why the administration was blocking access to tens of thousands of Kavanaugh's documents.

"What are we trying to hide?" asked Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont.

The White House shot back with the administration's deputy press secretaryRaj Shaj tweeting, "By my count, in the opening 30 mins and this Democrat tantrum, well over a dozen references to documents, and ZERO references to Judge #Kavanaugh cases, votes or record as a judge for the past 12 years."

Still, Democrats say particularly want to know how a judge Kavanaugh on the Supreme Court would possibly rule on cases that might involve investigating the president, like in the ongoing Mueller probe.

"He chose the candidate who he thought would best protect him from the Mueller investigation," said Chuck Schumer, the Senate minority leader last month.

Despite their repeated objections, Sen. Grassley wasn't budging and proceeded with the day's opening statements from both sides of the political aisle.