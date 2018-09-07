Facebook Bans Activist Mommy from Receiving Money but Allows Pages that Show Gay Sex

Elizabeth Johnston, otherwise known as The Activist Mommy, is no stranger to online backlash and controversy.

She's been banned from Facebook and Twitter multiple times for offering a Biblical worldview on issues like the Drag Queen Story Hour and the radical sexualization of children through graphic sex-ed in public schools.

On Thursday, she said Facebook has targeted her public page again.

In a letter to the social media giant, Johnston questioned why she is no longer able to bring in revenue from the page, saying, "I'm circling back to ask why my page has been demonetized by FB?"

People who stream LIVE videos on Facebook can earn a share of revenue from ads in their videos.

"I've been monetized for over a year now on Facebook through 'Instant Articles,'" Johnston continues in her letter. "Nothing has changed on my end. I'm writing the same kinds of articles I always have."

"Facebook claims to be a diverse platform for all ideas on both sides of the political/social perspective. Many people depend on my page to get trustworthy news that is of interest to families who are concerned about faith and freedom and the safety of children. We work hard to provide quality content that meets Facebook standards. But I've been demonetized twice in the last month."

Johnston pointed out that Facebook continues to allow pages with disturbing pornographic and liberal leaning messages to continue to stream revenue while refusing to allow her to do the same, simply because she opposes those things.

For example, the HuffPost page contains several articles on queer sex positions, men having a man on man threesome, and lesbian prostitution.

Another page bashes President Trump calling him a "National Emergency."

"My content contains no nudity, no foul language, no hate speech, no threats of violence," said Johnston. "Yet FB sent us a response saying my content does not qualify for monetization."

"How in the world does my content NOT qualify, when the above content...does? Is it because the only controversial publishers that Facebook rewards with monetization are queer, vulgar, anti-Trump and heterophobic?"

Meanwhile, Facebook responded to Johnston saying, "We've reviewed your Page for monetization eligibility. At this time, we aren't able to reinstate its access to Ad Breaks, Branded Content, and/or Instant Articles. To use these features, your Page must comply with Facebook's policies and terms and our monetization eligibility criteria."

This crackdown on Johnston comes as Twitter has announced a permanent ban on the controversial Infowars conspiracy site run by Alex Jones. Johnston's material is more Biblically oriented and nothing like Jones's, but critics say it's just more proof that the ongoing censorship by social media giants is heavily targeting people with conservative views.