'God Is Our Refuge': Remembering Billy Graham's Powerful 9/11 Speech

Evangelist Franklin Graham commemorated the 17 year anniversary of 9/11 by remembering the sermon his father gave just days after that devastating terrorist attack.

"My father Billy Graham was asked to deliver a message at Washington National Cathedral three days later. Many things have changed since that day, but one thing hasn't—our need of God. We need him as individuals and as a nation," he wrote in a Facebook post.

His father's message pointed the nation back to God at a critical point in US history.

"Today we especially come together in this service to confess our need of God. We've always needed God from the very beginning of this nation. But today we need Him especially. We're facing a new kind of enemy. We're involved in a new kind of warfare. And we need the help of the Spirit of God," Billy Graham said in his speech.

"The Bible's words are our hope, 'God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble. Therefore we will not fear, though the earth give way and the mountains fall into the heart of the sea,'" he continued, quoting Psalm 46:1.

Rev. Graham went on to say that what the enemy meant for evil, God meant for good as 9/11 united the nation.

Click to watch Billy Graham's full message: