'I've Seen Jesus in the Work that Y'all Are Doing': Operation Blessing Hard at Work, Helping Victims of Florence

Hurricane Florence brought high winds, heavy rains and devastating flooding across the Carolinas. But some families are finding the extra support and relief they need thanks to CBN's Operation Blessing.

When the storm hit Lumberton, North Carolina, Dianne Turner said she and her family couldn't sleep for days.

"I've never had insomnia, but I didn't sleep for several days there, several nights," Turner told CBN. "My husband didn't sleep in bed that night. He said, 'We can't, those trees are likely to fall,' and the wind was fierce."

Turner said it was the middle of the night when a tree came crashing down in their yard.

"It sounded like a big boom," she said.

Turner said they went out the next morning to find a big tree across the yard, but were at a loss about what to do about it. Dianne couldn't do anything about it on her own. She had already been tasked with taking care of her 90-year-old mother-in-law who had to be evacuated from her nursing home.

That's when Operation Blessing showed up.

"We got right to work cutting the tree apart into manageable pieces to be hauled off," said an OB volunteer.

Turner said she was grateful, not only for the help Operation Blessing gave her, but for what teams have been doing for thousands of hurricane victims across the state.

"I've seen Jesus in the work that y'all are doing, I've seen God's hand on what you're doing there at East Lumberton Baptist Church," Turner said. "That y'all would come this distance to do something to help people that you don't even know, speaks well of all of you."

After finishing up taking care of the tree, Operation Blessing crews gathered around Turner and prayed with her and her mother-in-law.

"I will pray for all of you, because it's a good thing you're doing," Turner said. "Thank you, with all our hearts. Thank you for everything you've done."