Louisiana Religious Groups Sue to Block 'Drag Queen Story Time' - Here's Their Argument

Two religious organizations in Louisiana have filed a lawsuit to stop their local library from hosting a Drag Queen Story Time event.

Local news outlets report Warriors for Christ and Special Forces of Liberty say the Oct. 6th event is unconstitutional and violates the First Amendment.

The groups believe that Drag Queen Story Time being held at a government funded location endorses a religion of secular humanism and fails the Lemon Test . That test is based on a 1971 Supreme Court ruling about government endorsment of religion.

"By bringing this lawsuit, we are unapologetically and firmly defending the civil rights movement led by Pastor Martin Luther King," attorney Christopher Sevier told KADN.

"We have no problem with a drag queen story hour being held in a private facility. It can be held at the fraternity house. It can be held at the coffee shop. We draw the line by the fact we have government actors endorsing it," he continued.

The two organizations say they are filing hundreds of documents that have testimonials from people who are ex-gays, ministers and medical experts backing the idea that being gay is a choice.

They say if the court will not stop the event, they will ask the court to have a minister there to provide a rebuttal.