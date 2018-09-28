Mom's Rendition of 'How Great Thou Art' Goes Viral for All he Right Reasons

An Alabama mom just gained millions of fans after a video of her singing "How Great Thou Art" and "God Bless America" went viral on social media.

Jenny Mann posted a video of herself on Facebook singing the songs in an empty grain bin after a friend asked her to do rendition of them.

"Hannah Gunter, this is for you. Y'all don't pay attention to me cause I hate to see myself sing, but I'm thankful for the gift God had given me," she wrote on the post.

Well, people paid a lot of attention to her – More than two million of them.

"That girl can sang," one commenter, Ryan Watkins said.

"Amazing, and I get to hear this beautiful voice away church! Blessings abound," Theresa Heiler Eyssen shared.



Mann is overwhelmed by the response.

"I posted the video for a friend of mine who loves the song, but never expected anything like the response I've received," Mann told Country Rebel. "I'm always singing in places with good acoustics, so this was nothing out of the ordinary for me."