Displaying 30+ Stories
HomepageUSNews
CBNNews.com

Operation Blessing Ready to Be the Hands and Feet of Jesus as Florence Rips into the East Coast

09-14-2018
CBN News
5834959595001
NewsBlock_9AM_091418_HD1080_885.059_962.987
5834959595001

Operation Blessing Ready to Be the Hands and Feet of Jesus as Florence Rips into the East Coast

As Hurricane Florence hammers the Carolina coast, CBN's Operation Blessing is already mobilizing to provide relief where it will be most needed.

Tom Wiley serves as US disaster relief deployment manager, food manager and production chef for the aid group.

"We're staging our equipment, we're preparing our equipment and we're getting ready to pull out for Hurricane Florence response," he said.

Operation Blessing staff loaded trucks with food, water, and relief supplies.  

"We stage at the best locations – a place that we can respond effectively but keep our team out of harm's way so that we can get in quickly to help people," Wiley explained.

The group's Virginia Beach staff are now organizing volunteers in order to be ready to provide immediate relief as soon as possible.  

"We meet whatever need there is: distributing water, volunteer coordination, mucking and gutting of houses, mass feeding," Wiley said. "People have lost all their belongings in a flooded home; we help them sort through these belongings and salvage memorabilia."

Operation Blessing has been there for families through many disasters before. And however hard Florence hits, Wiley says the aid group is determined to reach out with the love of Christ to help people get back on their feet.

"We're caring for people in need," he said. "We want to pray with them; we want to offer them that spiritual and emotional support. That's why we respond to people in their darkest days – after a disaster."

CBN News Email Updates

Submitted by escamp on

CBN News Email Updates

Stay informed with the latest from CBN News delivered to your inbox.

Latest CBN News Stories

News Articles