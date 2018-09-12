'PRAY FOR THIS FAMILY!' Heartbreaking Tributes for Youth Pastor Shot and Killed by Police in His Own Home

Family, friends and even strangers are paying tribute to Botham Jean, the unarmed African American man killed by police last Thursday.

Jean, 26, was fatally shot inside his apartment by Dallas police office Amber Guyger, who says she mistook his apartment for her own.

Students at Harding University in Searcy, Arkansas, where Jean recently graduated, remembered him Monday night at a candlelight vigil.

"As the mountains surround Jerusalem, so the Lord surrounds his people," reads a post on the school's Twitter page. "During this time at Harding, Botham Shem Jean encouraged us with his leadership through worship. Tonight, we honored his life by encouraging one another to worship."

Video shows students singing songs such as the popular Christian anthem, "Ten Thousand Reasons."

Harding University President Bruce McLarty shared in a post on Twitter Monday night, "We gathered on the Benson steps to grieve the death of Botham Jean, to remember the way he touched our lives and to worship God the way Botham so often led us in doing. There is a sweet, sweet Spirit in this place."

Jean loved music and often led worship during chapel at the university as part of the group called Good News Singers.

He also served as worship leader and youth pastor at his Dallas church.

Jean's death has captured national attention, with many calling for justice.

Christian pastor John Gray responded to Jean's tragic death on Instagram where urged prayers for his family.

"Please PRAY FOR THIS FAMILY," said Gray. "GOD, HELP.... I have no other words for this prayer."

"So tragic, prayers," responded someone named vici10bear.

Meanwhile, Guyger was arrested three days after the shooting and charged with manslaughter.

Her arrest came after mounting pressure from Jean's family and the community for her to be charged in his death.

Funeral services for Jean are planned for Thursday.