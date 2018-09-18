Samaritan's Purse Responds to North Carolina's Flooded Communities With Much-Needed Disaster Aid

Franklin Graham, the CEO of Samaritan's Purse and the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association tells CBN News that the disaster relief organization is already staged in some of North Carolina's most flooded areas, including Wilmington, Jacksonville, and New Bern.

"Some of the areas are still difficult to get to," Graham said in an interview Tuesday with CBN News. "Some of the rivers have not crested yet. So it may take another three or four days to get into some of the more harder hit areas. But we're there and as communities open up, we're going to be in there.

The evangelist also explained how people affected by Florence can ask the Samaritan's Purse organization directly for help.

"First of all, we set up a place where people can come or they can call in and ask for help," Graham said. "They give us a work order of what they want accomplished. If it's a tree that's blown over on their house, we'll come in with chainsaws and a team of people and we'll cut that tree off. If it's a hole in the roof, if they want us to repair that hole, we can't do a permanent repair, but we can do a temporary repair to keep the house dry.

"For people who have been flooded, we'll come in with a team of people and mud out their home," he told CBN News. "They actually take the mud out of the house, wash the house and then take down the sheetrock that is wet. And expose the studding of the house so that we can spray it with bleach and then let the house dry out."

"The problem any time you have a flood is mold," Graham noted. "And we're just going to help the homeowner save their house."

Graham also called volunteers "the spearhead" of the effort to bring aid to communities ravaged by Florence.

"If a person would like to volunteer, they can do go to our website samaritanspurse.org," he said. "They can click on the link and see how they can be a part of this. We need hands and feet because this is the spearhead of the recovery. Without volunteers, many of these people will not be able to get out of this hole that they will find themselves in."

