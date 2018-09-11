Son of Fallen Police Officer Welcomed Back to School by Long Line of Father’s Colleagues

A 4-year-old boy who lost his police officer father was given an extraordinary welcome back to school by his dad’s loyal colleagues.

California police officer Greggory Casillas was shot dead in the line of duty on March 9, after just six months on the job. Following an incredible police escort which involved multiple motorcycles, the slain officer’s son, Gregg, was met at the school gates by some 70 officers from Pomona, Upland and Ontario’s departments who were ready to welcome him into Kindergarten.

“I’m so excited!” the little man could be heard shouting as he approached the school in the back of an SUV.

Little Gregg just arrived and said he was "so excited" to start school. He was escorted by his mother and @olivieri_ppd to his first day of kindergarten. pic.twitter.com/xjeMZxXhsi — Beatriz Valenzuela (@BeatrizVNews) August 29, 2018

The 4-year-old walked proudly into the school holding a hand of his mother, Claudia Casillas, as officers applauded him for his bravery.

“School can always be difficult for a child, especially a child who lost a parent,” said Pomona police Chief Mike Olivieri after delivering little Gregg to his classroom, as reported by Daily Bulletin. “It was my honor to step in and walk (Officer Casillas’) child to his first day.”

“We hope that when he gets older that he understands just how important the sacrifice his father made was for all of us,” the chief said, adding that the little man will “always be a part of our family.”

GRAB THE TISSUES: this 4 year old was welcomed by a long line of police officers on his first day of school. It’s a moment his father Greggory Casillas should have been here for. The Pomona Police Officer lost his life in the line of duty back in March. #KCAL9 @ 10 - @CBSLA @ 11 pic.twitter.com/iGsfwWYA12 — Nicole Comstock (@ComstockNEWS) August 30, 2018

Bless these kind officers and this brave little guy!