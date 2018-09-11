Displaying 30+ Stories
USNews
Faithwire

Son of Fallen Police Officer Welcomed Back to School by Long Line of Father’s Colleagues

09-16-2018
Will Maule, Faithwire

A 4-year-old boy who lost his police officer father was given an extraordinary welcome back to school by his dad’s loyal colleagues.

California police officer Greggory Casillas was shot dead in the line of duty on March 9, after just six months on the job. Following an incredible police escort which involved multiple motorcycles, the slain officer’s son, Gregg, was met at the school gates by some 70 officers from Pomona, Upland and Ontario’s departments who were ready to welcome him into Kindergarten.

SUBSCRIBE to Faithwire for stories of FAITH and INSPIRATION. Faithwire …it's free!

“I’m so excited!” the little man could be heard shouting as he approached the school in the back of an SUV.

The 4-year-old walked proudly into the school holding a hand of his mother, Claudia Casillas, as officers applauded him for his bravery.

“School can always be difficult for a child, especially a child who lost a parent,” said Pomona police Chief Mike Olivieri after delivering little Gregg to his classroom, as reported by Daily Bulletin. “It was my honor to step in and walk (Officer Casillas’) child to his first day.”

“We hope that when he gets older that he understands just how important the sacrifice his father made was for all of us,” the chief said, adding that the little man will “always be a part of our family.”

Bless these kind officers and this brave little guy!

CBN News Email Updates

Submitted by escamp on

CBN News Email Updates

Stay informed with the latest from CBN News delivered to your inbox.

Latest CBN News Stories

News Articles