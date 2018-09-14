'Abortion During School Hours': Campaign Gets Teens to Boast About Abortion

A pro-abortion campaign is urging teen girls and young women who have had an abortion to publicly share about their experience.

The Youth Testify campaign was launched Tuesday by Advocates for Youth, the National Network of Abortion Funds, and the 1 in 3 Campaign.

According to the campaign's website, 12 women ages, 17 to 24 share their abortion stories in hopes of rejecting the "culture of stigma" about it.

"Young people need to have a voice in conversations surrounding bodies, reproductive health, and abortion access because young people, as much as any of us, are capable of making the decisions they feel are best for them," the group's website says.

Elizabeth Johnston, better known as the Activist Mommy blasted Teen Vogue for celebrating the Youth Testify campaign in a recent issue of its magazine.

"Teen Vogue continues its long-standing trend of encouraging sexual promiscuity and irresponsibility through promoting abortion for teens, a procedure which is dangerous for the mother, terminal for the baby, and causes untold mental suffering and spiritual death," Johnston told CBN News.

"It's hard to believe we live in a culture where teenagers would be encouraged to brag about their choice to murder their child. 'Youth Testify' is a campaign of misinformation. As these teens brag about their abortions, they will conveniently avoid telling you about the depression and suicidal ideation they struggle with after their abortions. They won't tell you about the perforated uteruses that leave a woman barren or the babies they saw born breathing only to be thrown in the trash can to die," she said.

She continued, "They won't tell you that they now have an increased risk of breast cancer, future infertility, and premature births because of their abortion. 'Youth Testify' is not pro-woman or pro-information. They are promoting harm to women, born and unborn, and making light of a procedure that is not only dangerous but supremely immoral."

An 18-year-old named Lucy from Dallas said she wishes "all young people" knew that "abortion is our right" and that "no one should tell us how we should feel about our own bodies."

"Like many young people, it was hard for me to get birth control under the age of 18, and we aren't taught about sex since many schools teach abstinence-only sex," she wrote. "I was surprised to find out how expensive abortions are, especially for young people who don't have jobs, and how hard it was to get an abortion during school hours because of our strict attendance policies."

Co Jackson also from Dallas shared, "I was under 18, so I needed a judicial bypass. A friend told me about Jane's Due Process, and they were very helpful in helping me get the judicial bypass for the abortion. The whole process took about a week."

"I've had two abortions," wrote 20-year-old Marie Bertram of Jackson, MS. "They were two very different situations. One was an in-clinic procedure and the other was at home with medication abortion pills. Both experiences were terrifying for me because of all the negative things people told me about abortion. Afterward, I was down for a few months because I didn't know how to feel about it. But in the long run, I knew I made the right decision. It was a good decision, and I don't feel bad about it anymore. I don't question myself anymore."

The campaign is the latest in a string of pro-abortion projects, including the "Shout Your Abortion" project.

The project highlighted the merits of abortion and why women are better off because of it.