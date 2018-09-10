'The Russia Hoax': Best-Selling Author Makes His Case for What Really Happened During the 2016 Election

Fox News legal analyst Gregg Jarrett reveals what he says is the real story behind Hillary Clinton's deep state collaborators in government and exposes their nefarious actions during and after the 2016 election.

The Russia Hoax: The Illicit Scheme to Clear Hillary Clinton and Frame Donald Trump reveals how persons within the FBI and Barack Obama's Justice Department worked improperly to help elect Hillary Clinton and defeat Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election.

Pat Robertson talks with author and political analyst Gregg Jarrett on Tuesday's 700 Club.

When this suspected effort failed, those same people appear to have pursued a contrived investigation of President Trump in an attempt to undo the election results and remove him as president.

The evidence suggests that partisans within the FBI and the Department of Justice, driven by personal animus and a misplaced sense of political righteousness, surreptitiously acted to subvert electoral democracy in our country.

