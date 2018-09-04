USA Gymnastics President Resigns After Dr. Nassar Scandal

Kerry Perry has resigned as president of USA Gymnastics.



The announcement Tuesday came days after the United States Olympic Committee questioned the direction of the organization under Perry's leadership.



Perry has struggled to outline a clear path forward during her nine months on the job. She repeatedly came under scrutiny by athletes who felt she was mishandling the fallout from the abuse scandal surrounding disgraced former team doctor Larry Nassar.



The USOC also has expressed disappointment following the botched hiring - and then firing - of its elite development coordinator.



Perry is a former communications executive. When she took over as president of USA Gymnastics last December, she stressed her focus would be on "creating an environment of empowerment where all have a strong voice and we are dedicated every single day to athlete safety."

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)