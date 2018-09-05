Vice President Mike Pence 'Very Confident' Republicans Will Keep Control of Congress  

WASHINGTON – In an exclusive interview with CBN News, Vice President Mike Pence said he and President Donald Trump are "very confident" Republicans will keep control of the House and Senate this fall.



Both men are hitting the campaign trail hard in the days and weeks leading up to November's midterm elections.



CBN's David Brody and Jenna Browder traveled with Pence to Michigan where he stumped for Senate candidate John James and sat down with him for a wide-ranging interview.



"We're Going to Make History in 2018"

"The president and I are very confident," Pence said of the midterms. "If we get out and tell the story of the progress that we're making in this country, progress that's created nearly four million jobs, rebuild our military, has America standing tall in the world again, being respected again, we tell that story all across this country, we're going to make history in 2018 just the way we made history in 2016."



Out of 35 Senate races, nine are tossups. That's about 25 percent. In the House 43 of 435 races are tossups, roughly ten percent. In other words, it's going to be close and history is against Republicans as the president's party typically loses seats in his first term.



Making Sure Voters Know What's at Stake

"Part of the reason why we're traveling so much across the country and the reason why we had an opportunity to talk to some of the great evangelical leaders in the country, is to make sure that the American people know that's the choice," Pence told CBN News.



President Trump echoes that sentiment and ruffled some feathers when he said there would be "violence" if Democrats take control of Congress. He made the comment at a White House dinner for evangelicals, which Pence was at.



"What I heard the president say was that if the Democrats take over the Congress, that their goal is to turn back everything that we've done for the American people," Pence explained.



Democrats: Pushing Impeachment and Banking on Russia Investigation

When it comes to impeaching Trump, Pence made it clear he thinks it's a ridiculous idea Democrats are pushing.



"They're all talking about and so I take them at their word even though some of them have decided to not talk about that quite so much," he said with a slight laugh.



Many Democrats are banking on the Russia investigation and want to make this election about corruption.



"We've been fully cooperating with the special counsel since the very beginning, literally tens of thousands of documents," said Pence. "The White House has cooperated with testimony and we'll continue to do that but I just have to tell you, Jenna, as I travel around the country people just aren't talking about it."



"Count it All Joy," Says VP Pence

One thing that's sure is the fight over the control of Congress is going to get nasty and Pence is already feeling some of it personally with a new book out that attacks his faith.



"The Bible says, 'count it all joy when you endure trials of many kinds,'" Pence said. "Anytime I'm criticized for my belief in Jesus Christ I just breathe a prayer of praise."



Republicans hope to be able to breathe their own sigh of relief this fall but they'll have to fend off the "blue wave" some are predicting.



On the campaign trail, the vice president remains hard at work, determined to not let that happen.

