75 Stranded Drivers Rescued as Spring Whiteout with Potential 'Bomb Cyclone' Slams US

WASHINGTON – A powerful spring storm has triggered blizzard warnings in at least six states while others are experiencing high winds and severe flooding.

From the Rockies to the central plains and Great Lakes, millions of Americans are in the storm's path. This is the second potential "bomb cyclone" to bear down on the US in less than a month.

In Colorado, freezing temperatures and heavy snow prompted the state's governor to call in the National Guard. Troops rescued 75 people and two dogs from stranded vehicles southeast of Denver Wednesday night.

South Dakota has been one of the hardest hit states with more than 18 inches of snow recorded in some places.

Near whiteout conditions in Minnesota are shutting down highways.

And in other parts of the country, they're seeing severe flooding and wind.

A "dustnado" was spotted near Pueblo, Colorado and a "blowing dust warning" was issued near Lubbock, Texas where winds reached up to 70 miles per hour.

In the Northwest, the storm is causing serious flooding. Near Eugene, Oregon, boats could glide over one flooded highway.

The storm is also causing headaches at airports. At Denver International Airport, about half of all fights were cancelled Wednesday.