From Baylor to Yale, Free Speech for Christians Is Dying, and Ted Cruz Wants Some Answers

Freedom of speech is under fire now possibly more than ever on college campuses as this fundamental American freedom is being stripped from students, professors, and even public speakers.

Examples of threats to free speech continue to roll in across the nation, especially for Christians and conservatives and their biblical stand on issues.

Even at a Christian university in the Bible belt, free speech is at risk. Some at Baylor University in Texas are trying to stop Matt Walsh, a Christian author and blogger, from speaking on campus.

CBN News spoke with Matt Walsh for more about his case. Watch his response above.

Walsh was invited by Baylor's Young Americans for Freedom chapter to give a speech titled, "The War on Reality: Why the Left Has Set out to Redefine Life, Gender, and Marriage."

It didn't sit well with some students and so they circulated a petition to stop him from speaking on the topic from a biblical perspective.

The petition accuses Walsh of spreading "harmful hate speech." Some students even vandalized posters advertising the event.

Walsh took to Twitter saying he simply wants to express a point of view, is trying to have a good sense of humor about the protest, and is asking students to try to have a rational dialogue with him.

Organizers say the event, scheduled for April 9, is now sold out.

A second recent case involves Yale Law School saying students who work for Christian groups supporting biblical teaching on marriage being between one man and one woman will no longer receive school financial support.

The controversy erupted when an attorney with Alliance Defending Freedom was invited to speak on campus about Christian baker Jack Phillips who, for religious reasons, declined to make a wedding cake for a gay couple.

A number of Yale's liberal groups, including the LGBTQ advocacy group the "Outlaws" protested the speech and the school's financial help to conservative students.

Yale responded by pulling the funding for students who follow their biblical beliefs.

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz (R) is now involved. He sent a letter to the dean of the Yale Law School saying its new policy is "transparently discriminatory" and intended to "blacklist Christian organizations." Cruz has threatened legal action.

READ 'I Wanted to Spread the Word of God': Student Suspended for Posting Bible Verses in Response to Rainbow Flags

And then there's what's happening in New York, where Jannique Stewart, an African-American, pro-life speaker was recently disinvited from giving an address at Cornell University.

Stewart was scheduled to speak on her views on abortion and sexuality. She said Cornell canceled her appearance because she believed in the biblical definition of marriage and that sex should be reserved for marriage covenant.

She wrote on Facebook, "It was explained to me that having someone on campus who believed the way I did was tantamount to allowing a racist to speak who held pro-slavery and pro-Holocaust views."

Meanwhile, the president of Union College in New York said recently that college campuses are not the place for free speech.

Those are just a few of the latest examples of American universities and colleges trying to silence free speech.

MORE 'We Will Crush You': 230 Colleges Launch Roving Bias Response Teams to Filter Free Speech