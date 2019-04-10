GA Dem Called Heartbeat Bill 'Abominable and Evil,' 'Bad for Morality,' Implying Abortion Is Morally Superior

Planned Parenthood leaders are calling Georgia's heartbeat bill "blatantly unconstitutional." That's to be expected. But what's somewhat surprising was the way the Democratic Party's former candidate for governor described it.

Stacey Abrams, the former speaker of the Georgia House of Representatives who nearly won the governor's race in 2018, called the pro-life bill "abominable and evil." Those two words are usually used by pro-lifers in describing the horrors of abortion, not the other way around.

In her MSNBC interview, Abrams went on to say the heartbeat bill is "bad for morality and our humanity."

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee (R) pointed to Abrams' remarks fly in the face of morality. "Human beings have heartbeats. Blobs of protoplasm do not," he argued on "Fox & Friends" Monday morning.

"I hope that somewhere among Democrats who even, perhaps believe in abortion, they recognize that the science on this, and they love to talk about science all the time. Then let's talk about the science of biology and stop the madness of killing babies with a heartbeat. Surely we're civilized enough to think that that's just flat-out evil," Huckabee said.

The Georgia measure would restrict abortion after the detection of a fetal heartbeat. The individual and distinct heartbeat of an unborn person can usually be detected by the sixth week of pregnancy.

The bill passed the state legislature in late March and should be signed soon by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp. His office says they don't have a timeframe for the signing.

Kemp applauds the bill which is considered one of the most restrictive abortion bills in the nation, saying, "We stand up for the innocent and speak for those who cannot speak for themselves."

"Our efforts to protect life do not end here. We must work to ease the adoption process, find loving homes for those in our foster care system, and protect the aging and vulnerable," he said.

Along with the expected attack from Planned Parenthood and the not-so-expected label from Stacey Abrams, Georgia's heartbeat bill has also led to a boycott threat against this Bible-belt state.

Kemp is moving forward with plans to sign the bill despite the criticism and a Hollywood campaign to boycott filmmaking in Georgia if he does.

The boycott threat from the Writers Guild of America actually holds more clout than many people realize because Georgia is the third biggest state for film and TV production. Some have even called the state "the Hollywood of the South."

