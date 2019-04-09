'God's Hand at Work': Franklin Graham Hosting Facebook Live with 'Unplanned' Actress Ashley Bratcher

The pro-life film "Unplanned," which released March 29, has continued to surpass box office expectations.

The success comes despite the movie's R-rating for what the Motion Picture Association of America called "some disturbing/bloody images."

The film, about the life of former Planned Parenthood Director Abby Johnson, finished in the top 10 at the box office for the second weekend in a row.

Many are praising the film which seeks to expose the truth about abortion. And supporters say the R-rating is proof that abortion is a truly violent act committed against a defenseless person.

In a tweet on April 1, Vice President Mike Pence tweeted, "So good to see movie theaters across the country showing @UnplannedMovie - a deeply inspiring new pro-life film based on the best-selling book by @AbbyJohnson. More and more Americans are embracing the sanctity of life because of powerful stories like this one. #Unplanned."

So good to see movie theaters across the country showing @UnplannedMovie -- a deeply inspiring new pro-life film based on the best-selling book by @AbbyJohnson. More & more Americans are embracing the sanctity of life because of powerful stories like this one. #Unplanned — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) April 1, 2019

Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz also shared his support for Unplanned. "I thought I was prepared for this movie, but I was not," Cruz tweeted. "It is breathtakingly powerful. Deeply disturbing, but also inspiring."

I thought I was prepared for this movie, but I was not. It is breathtakingly powerful. Deeply disturbing, but also inspiring. The movie opens this weekend. Please go see it: https://t.co/zITH8W5Fpq — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 28, 2019

Now, the Rev. Franklin Graham is set to host a Facebook Live interview with actress Ashley Bratcher, who plays Johnson in the film.

"It was great to welcome Ashley Bratcher to Boone, NC, today to sit down and talk about the new movie Unplanned that has shattered box office expectations," Graham wrote on Facebook. "Ashley plays the part of former Planned Parenthood Clinic Director Abby Johnson in this powerful true story."

Bratcher revealed to CBN News while she was filming the movie, that her mother had almost aborted her.

"She said 'I'm going to tell you something that I haven't told you before," shared Bratcher. "And she said to me 'I was in the clinic. I had my name called. I went back. I was being examined by a woman who was very pregnant, and I was on the table and that was when I changed my mind.'"



"To hear I was seconds away from not existing, and then also to know that here I am telling Abby's Johnson's story, it's so clear to me and evident that God's hand at work is present on this project," said Bratcher.

Franklin Graham went on to encourage his followers to see the film.

"Please make it a point to go to the theater and watch Unplanned—take your family and church, and encourage your church groups to go," he said. "This movie pulls back the curtain on many of the lies about abortion."

CBN News will be streaming the interview live on Facebook Tuesday at 8:00 pm.

"...You can watch as Ashley and I talk about her fascinating personal story, how she came to play this role, and much more. I hope you'll plan to watch," said Graham.