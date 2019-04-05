Hospitalized Joni Eareckson Tada Announces New Health Diagnosis, Grateful for Prayers

Joni Eareckson Tada, an internationally known advocate for people with disabilities, remains hospitalized as she wages a fight against breast cancer.

Tada, 69, was diagnosed with breast cancer for the second time in November 2018, but is facing severe health challenges during her treatment.

In a recent Facebook post, Tada wrote an update on her health, stating she is now battling pneumonia and is still in the hospital after more than a week.

"God bless you for all your many intercessions, especially during the last 10 days I've been hospitalized. I'm still battling pneumonia, but we are closer to an overall diagnosis," she wrote. "My chest pain and breathing problems seem to be due to my long-term quadriplegia. I am unable to breathe efficiently (exchanging CO2 for O2), and with that, exacerbated by sleep apnea, it's no wonder I've been saying for the last six months or so, 'Oh my goodness, I just can't get a good breath!'"

"My condition will be treated medically. And by the way, the doctors believe radiation is not the cause for all this… It's been building over time," she continued. "All this has made me astounded at how fearfully and wonderfully God has made us!!! My spirits are bright and optimistic, and I'm so thankful to Jesus for carrying me through all this :-)."

"Just like He says in Isaiah 46:4 'I am he, I am he who will sustain you. I have made you and I will carry you; I will sustain you and I will rescue you'," she added. "Thank you for again praying! One more thing: Please note my patient goals for the day :-)."

For 40 years, her ministry "Joni and Friends" has provided the hope of the Gospel and practical resources to people impacted by disability around the globe.