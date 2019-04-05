Is the Mueller Report Hiding Damaging Info? Dems Think So, Barr Says No

Congressional Democrats are still demanding the full release of the Mueller report as some news stories suggest the report was tougher on President Trump than Attorney General William Barr indicated in his summary.

Democrats are ratcheting up their demands on several fronts, also pushing to see the president's tax returns.

Attorney General Barr is now under intense scrutiny amid reports that Special Counsel Robert Mueller's findings were more damaging to Trump than Barr indicated in his 4-page letter to Congress.

House Majority Leader Nancy Pelosi and other Democrats are demanding that Barr release the full, un-redacted report.

"There's an easy answer to this: release the Mueller report as soon as possible. Let me just say, the Mueller report will be released," Pelosi said.

The New York Times and Washington Post report Mueller's team is frustrated because they prepared their own summaries, to be shared "in their own words," and not in the attorney general's "summary" of their work.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders shot back, "Let's not forget that the people who have been involved in this process, they've wasted two years of their life and need to find a way to validate it."



"I have full confidence in the attorney general and his assessment," Sanders added.

On Thursday, Barr, who is expected to release the Mueller report with redactions this month, defended his handling of the document, saying it contains sensitive grand jury material.

Trump ally, Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham (SC) also wants to see it. "I want the report to come out publicly just to let the public see what they got for their money," Graham said.

The president also says he's in favor of it. "Let it come out, let people see it, that's up to the attorney general," Trump said.

But Trump also tweeted, "There is nothing we can ever give to the Democrats that will make them happy. This is the highest level of Presidential Harassment in the history of our Country!"

And as for the New York Times report, the president also tweeted, "The New York Times had no legitimate sources, which would be totally illegal, concerning the Mueller Report. In fact, they probably had no sources at all!"

Meanwhile, a new battle is brewing over the President's tax returns. House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal has formally asked the IRS to provide six years of Trump's tax returns and returns for some of his businesses.

President Trump says he's "not inclined" to go along with the request.