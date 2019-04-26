Kansas Supreme Court Strikes Down Ban on 'Gruesome' Dismemberment Abortions

The Kansas Supreme Court ruled Friday blocking a 2015 ban on dismemberment abortions.

The decision prevents the state from enforcing a previously passed law that greatly limited second-trimester abortions.

The Unborn Child Protection from Dismemberment Abortion Act (SB 95) was the first in the nation to ban the procedure known as "dilation and evacuation abortions."

"Dismemberment abortion kills a living unborn baby by tearing her apart limb from limb," said Ingrid Duran, the National Right to Life director of state legislation. "It is unconscionable that the Kansas Supreme Court would allow living unborn babies to be killed in such a gruesome manner."

Now the state's highest court has ruled the state's constitution protects abortion rights.

Pro-life advocates are now calling for an effort to amend the state constitution to add an abortion ban that could withstand a court ruling.

National Right to Life says all the evidence is clear that unborn babies, so far along in their development, should be treated as human life.

"Before the first trimester ends, the unborn child has a beating heart, brain waves, and every organ system in place," Duran added. "Dismemberment abortions occur after the baby has reached these milestones."

