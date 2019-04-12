Masked Leftist Attacks Conservative Speaker with Chemical for Saying 'Men Are Not Women'

Protests and physical attacks have been proliferating against conservatives on college campuses. The latest victim is conservative political commentator Michael Knowles who was the featured speaker at an event on the campus of University of Missouri-Kansas City Thursday night.

A UMKC student group, Young Americans for Freedom, sponsored the event, "A Night with Michael Knowles."

But angry protestors shouted in an effort to drown out Knowles' speech.

While delivering his speech titled, "Men Are Not Women," Knowles was attacked by a masked protester who squirted a bleach-like substance onto him.

Knowles, a Fox News contributor and host of "The Michael Knowles Show" on the Daily Wire, tweeted about the incident.

"A student tried to squirt bleach on me during my speech tonight," he said. "Lucky for me he was a left-winger and couldn't even shoot a squirt gun."

Supporters of Knowles also shared online about the attack.

"Wow Republican @michaelknowles was attacked by a masked leftist that shot an unknown substance at him during his event in Missouri," tweeted a man named Robby Starbuck who posted video online about the incident. "Police took down the attacker and other leftists had the audacity to scream, 'hands up don't shoot,' at officers. Lunatics!"

"@michaelknowles Should press charges," tweeted Brad Whitt. "Make sure these punks get the message there are consequences because it's clear from the video they think there are no consequences. Never let them off the hook. Go after these punks like a rabid dog."

The person who attacked Knowles was eventually tackled and shocked with a taser by UMKC police.

University officials issued a statement that said, "While we have a responsibility to allow free speech on our campus, we cannot condone physical disruptions of peaceful campus activities. We believe that free speech can be exercised in a constructive way that doesn't put people at risk."

In an update, Knowles tweeted, "...Just spoke with police. Despite initial reports from multiple witnesses in room that substance was bleach, it now appears to be an odorous substance merely designed to smell like bleach, not the chemical!"

One person was arrested.