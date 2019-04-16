Palestinian Group at Cornell Tells Israeli Student 'Quit Complaining' About Rockets that Blew Up Her Home

A pro-Palestinian group at Cornell University told an Israeli student through a Facebook post to "quit complaining" about a rocket attack that blew up her home in the Palestinian-controlled Gaza Strip.

According to The College Fix, Shir Kidron recounted a 2009 Gaza missile attack in the April 7 Cornell Daily Sun op-ed writing: "A mere two seconds after I entered the shelter, I heard a loud boom, and felt my home collapse."

In her article, Kidron pointed out that 40 percent of the children in the Israeli border town of Sderot suffer from PTSD due to the constant threat of rockets.

The op-ed was posted to Facebook by the group Reject Radicals at Cornell.

Cornell Collective for Justice in Palestine (CCJP) responded to Kidron's comments writing: "If you want the rockets to stop, end the occupation. Otherwise, quit complaining about how it ruined your brunch plans in Ashdod."

Back in February, the CCJP had also signed onto the Cornell Students for Justice in Palestine's letter to Cornell President Martha Pollack which called on the school to divest from companies that conduct business with Israel, accusing Israel of engaging in "apartheid" and "ethnic cleansing."

Rena Nasar, StandWithUs' Tri-State campus director and managing director of campus affairs, said in a statement to the Jewish Journal, "It is inhumane to minimize the rockets Hamas shoots into Israeli civilian homes and nursery schools. There is no justification for such barbaric terrorism and Israel has a right to defend its citizens."

"It is shameful that CCJP would skirt the issue of the need for negotiations, and blame only Israel for the lack of peace," Nasar said. "This is yet another example of how boycott campaigns on campus descend into outright hate speech. We urge university leaders to take a clear moral stand by condemning this rhetoric."

The Journal also reported the university did not respond to their request for comment.