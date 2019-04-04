Pelosi Tells Biden 'Join the Straight-Arm Club' - Will Former VP's Harassment Scandals Threaten 2020 Run?

Former Vice President Joe Biden is addressing multiple claims of inappropriate contact with women. In a video posted to his Twitter, the potential 2020 Democratic presidential candidate defended his past behaviors, stating "social norms are changing."

"Social norms are changing. I understand that, and I've heard what these women are saying," tweeted Biden. "Politics to me has always been about making connections, but I will be more mindful about respecting personal space in the future. That's my responsibility and I will meet it."

In the video, which has over 4 million views so far, he states, "I've never thought of politics as cold and antiseptic. I've always thought it about connecting with people, as I said, shaking hands, hands on the shoulder, a hug, encouragement, and now, it's all about taking selfies together."

"You know, social norms have begun to change, they've shifted, and the boundaries of protecting personal space have been reset, and I get it, I get it," he continued. "I hear what they're saying, I understand it, and I'll be much more mindful."

The video comes after multiple women have come forward to speak on uncomfortable incidents they experienced with Biden.

First, former Nevada politician Lucy Flores said Biden kissed her on the back of the head in 2014. Days later, Amy Lappos, a former aide to Democratic Rep. Jim Hines of Connecticut, wrote that Biden had inappropriately touched her face with both hands and rubbed noses with her in 2009. Now, the Washington Post has released a story of three additional women who claim negative experiences with him, two of whom were identified as Sofie Karasek and Ally Coll.

Karasek states she met Biden at the 2016 Oscars when she told him a friend had died by suicide. She claims that Biden pressed his forehead to hers. Former Democratic aide Ally Coll stated Biden came in close to squeeze her shoulders, holding her "for a beat too long" in 2008.

In a breakfast event Tuesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) offered some advice to Biden. "Join the straight-arm club," stated Pelosi. "Just pretend you have a cold and I have a cold."

She went on to say that Biden "has to understand that in the world we are in now, people's space is important to them, and what's important is how they receive it, not necessarily how you intended it."

Biden is attempting to save his strong popularity among Democrats as political analysts expect an announcement soon for a presidential run. He has been at the top of the polls for Democrats, with some believing he may be the only real contender against President Trump.

The Associated Press reports Biden spokesman Bill Russo recently released a statement condemning "right wing trolls" from "the dark recesses of the internet" for conflating images of Biden embracing acquaintances, colleagues and friends in his official capacity during swearing-in ceremonies with uninvited touching.