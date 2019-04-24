'Reaching Hundreds of Thousands with the Gospel:' Fans Celebrate as Hillsong United Sings About Jesus on GMA

Multi-platinum selling and award-winning group Hillsong United debuted a song from their latest album this week on ABC's "Good Morning America."

ABC News correspondent Paula Farris, a devout Christian who attends Hillsong Church in New York, helped introduce the band on the show.

"You're excited about this one," said ABC News' Cecelia Vega, gesturing to Farris. "We're here with one of the biggest Christian bands in the world, Hillsong United, an estimated 50 million people sing their songs in church every Sunday."

Farris said, "I do every Sunday. They're one of my favorite groups."

The Australian band performed their single, "Good Grace," from their new album called, "United People."

The lyrics to the song say:

People come together

Strange as neighbors

Our blood is one

Children of generations

Of every nation

Of kingdom come

It continues:

So, don't let your heart be troubled

Hold your head up high

Don't fear no evil

Fix your eyes on this one truth

God is madly in love with you

So, take courage

Hold on

Be strong

Remember where our help comes from

Jesus / Our redemption Our salvation

Is in His blood

Jesus / Light of heaven

Friend forever His kingdom come

Excited fans congratulated the group for their GMA appearance.

"We watch GMA every morning while getting ready for work/school," Edith Renteria posted on Instagram. "I was in the kitchen getting breakfast ready when my hubby yells out, 'Babe!!! Hillsong is on GMA!' What an awesome gift to have 2 of our favorite things in the same time!"

Jared Baer took to Facebook saying, "Thank you for using the influence God has gifted you with so wisely! You're reaching hundreds of thousands with the Gospel! Love it!"

As the new album is released, Hillsong will take their music on the road, kicking off their United: The People Tour on April 25. The group will make 33 stops in the US and two stops in Canada. Stops in the US include Georgia, Florida, and Washington, DC.