Ronnie Floyd Nominated to be Next President of Southern Baptist Executive Committee

Dr. Ronnie Floyd has been nominated to become the next president of the Southern Baptist Convention's Executive Committee (EC).

The EC's search committee made the announcement Sunday, according to the Baptist Press. The EC will consider Floyd's nomination to head the committee on Tuesday, April 2.

In an email, to EC members Search committee chairman Steve Swofford relayed his confidence in Floyd's experience and leadership.

"Ronnie Floyd is a trusted voice of experienced leadership," said Executive Committee chairman Mike Stone, an ex officio member of the search committee. "A lifetime of service in the local church and in virtually every layer of SBC life has uniquely prepared him for this critical hour. Dr. Floyd will be ready on day one to lead all Southern Baptists as president of the Executive Committee."

Floyd has served as the senior pastor of northwest Arkansas' Cross Church for the past 33 years. He also serves as the president of the National Day of Prayer Task Force. He has previously served as the president of the Southern Baptist Convention.

According to a press release by the EC, under Floyd's leadership, Cross Church has planted 148 other churches in North America and across the globe, including congregations in 26 of the North American Mission Board's 32 Send Cities. By May 1, 2020, Cross Church plans to have planted at least one church in all 32 Send Cities.

Floyd made the announcement about his nomination during his sermon at Cross Church on Sunday. The website BRNow reports that he will resign as the church's pastor on April 7 if his nomination passes the committee's vote. If elected, Floyd would be the EC's seventh chief executive.

Floyd serves on an informal evangelical advisory council for President Donald Trump. He served as general editor of LifeWay Christian Resources' Bible Studies for Life curriculum from 2013-2017 and has authored more than 20 books, including How to Pray, now in a 20th-anniversary edition.

Floyd holds both masters of divinity and doctor of ministry degrees from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Fort Worth, Texas, and an undergraduate degree from Howard Payne University in Brownwood, Texas.

He and his wife of 42 years, Jeana, have two sons and seven grandchildren.

His website is: ronniefloyd.com