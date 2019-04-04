'Such an Extraordinary Story': Sight & Sound's Noah in Theaters for 3 Days Nationwide

Sight & Sound Theaters has been bringing Bible stories to life on stage for the last 40 years.

The theatrical company got its start in rural Pennsylvania where a dairy farmer went from producing milk to producing live entertainment with a purpose.

Today that vision has expanded to two state-of-the art theaters in Lancaster, PA and Branson, MO. Each production features Sight & Sound's signature massive sets, special effects and live animals.

Still family-owned, Sight & Sound's nearly 650 staff members write, produce, design and build the original shows, drawing nearly 1.5 million audience members each year.

Now, Sight & Sound is set to bring their original production of Noah to the big screen.

"We are so honored to welcome nearly one million people through our doors every single year at our two locations," Katie Miller, a granddaughter of the founder of Sight & Sound, told CBN News. "But we know that not everyone can come to us and we are passionate about these Bible stories. We want to make them as accessible as possible and extend the Sight & Sound experience beyond our existing locations."

With a catastrophic storm on its way, Noah is given a monumental task: build a boat big enough to save mankind from a flood that will cover the entire earth.

Filmed in front of a live audience, Noah takes audiences on history's best-known voyage as you board the enormous ark—along with two of every kind of animal.

Miller explained the difference between the stage production and the film.

"If you've ever been to visit us live, you know that our theaters are big," she said. "They have 2,000 seats, 300 wrap-around stages and there's a lot going on in the story. When we are able to capture it on film, which we do in front of a live audience, because we want that experience to translate to movie theaters, we're able to capture perspectives and angles that you might miss sometimes in the live experience. So, you get an up-close perspective of the actors, emotion on their faces and the quirky little things that the animals do. And you kind of have your own personal experience right there in the movie theater."

Miller shared the hope of what audiences walk away with after seeing Noah in theaters.



"Noah is such an extraordinary story," she said. "It is truly one of hope and the faithfulness of God's promises. So, we hope that as audiences experience the story with their loved ones that they leave the movie theater with their own sense of inspiration and hope for their own lives."

Noah will be in theaters April 9, 11 and 13.