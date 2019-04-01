Wild Weather Weekend: Tornado Touches Down in CO, Temps Drop in the East

The quick spring weather is over as cold weather is settling over the East Coast on Monday. Temperatures are reported to be plunging back into the 30s and even the 20s in some places.

This comes after a weekend of crazy weather across the Midwest.

In Colorado, a tornado spawned by a strong thunderstorm system touched down between the towns of Falcon and Peyton. This is the second tornado in a week for Colorado. A video from the incident shows RV's being tossed around like toys.

BLOWN AWAY: A reported tornado rips through a storage center in Colorado, flipping campers into the air. https://t.co/8vye9U7Vcj pic.twitter.com/RSwyt6EvCy — ABC News (@ABC) March 30, 2019

The same storm system brought a heavy snowstorm to Denver as hail and snow tied up traffic. The system is moving at 20mph with portions of the central US expected to receive half-inch hail, heavy rain, and over 30 mph winds.

The National Weather Service reports rain and 4 to 12 inches of snow will spread across the Northwest and into the Northern/Central Rockies. There is a possibility for rain in Southeast and Atlantic coast, and temperatures are expected to remain colder than average for the Southern Plains to the Northeast on Monday.

AccuWeather reports disruptions in travel are likely as there is a huge potential for flooded and closed roads in some communities.

"Because of this storm, water levels are likely to fluctuate significantly in the short term along small streams and to a lesser degree from several days to a week or more later downstream on the larger rivers," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski.

"While these fluctuations may be relatively minor and on the order of several feet along the major rivers, they are likely to prolong the overall flooding disaster that continues to unfold," Sosnowski added.