'A Slap in the Face of Italian Americans': Critics Slam Notre Dame's Decision to Cover Christopher Columbus Murals

The University of Notre Dame is drawing fire for its decision to cover up murals of Christopher Columbus on its campus, suggesting the artwork is demeaning to indigenous Americans.

In a campus-wide email, Notre Dame President John Jenkins noted that the artwork depicting the life and exploration of the Italian explorer reflects "the attitudes of the time."

"In recent years, however, many have come to see the murals as at best blind to the consequences of Columbus's voyage for the indigenous peoples who inhabited this 'new' world and at worst demeaning toward them," he wrote.

The university's decision follows criticism that the murals depict Native Americans in stereotypical submissive poses before European explorers.

That view, however, is being challenged by those who see Notre Dame's argument for covering the artwork as nothing more than a politically correct take on historical events.

"This is another example of revisionist history and a slap in the face to all Italian Americans," said Andre DiMino, executive board member of the Italian American One Vice Coalition.

According to the coalition, Columbus did not land in what is today known as the United States. The group also points out that long before the arrival of the Italian explorer, the native population was practicing slavery and other forms of brutality.

They also sought to debunk the myth that it was Columbus who brought disease and slavery to the New World. On the contrary, they note, it was the English, Dutch and Spanish that held that dubious distinction.

"We very much respect the contributions of our Native American friends but I find it amazing that we are now judging a 15th Century man by 21st Century standards," said DiMino. "I implore the president of Notre Dame to reconsider his decision and not give into the hysteria of the moment. All Italian Americans celebrate Columbus' achievement of uniting the continents."