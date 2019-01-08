'Both Republicans and Democrats Eat Chicken': Lessons Learned from Iconic Chick-fil-A Founder Truett Cathy

Chick-fil-A founder Truett Cathy has been lauded for his business acumen and charitable efforts, but his former attorney Perry McGuire has penned a tribute that gives a deeper look into the business mind and heart of the beloved trailblazer.

The book titled Nice, But Not Naïve captures the essence of the respected icon, who passed away four years ago but left a lasting legacy.

McGuire served as an attorney for Cathy and Chick-fil-A for more than 11 years, which gave him the opportunity to work closely with the iconic founder on his business, personal, and charitable endeavors. The book honors the impact Cathy had on McGuire and the business and life lessons he learned from their relationship.

"Truett changed my life by showing me a different vision for personal success," McGuire said in a press release. "I hope that you will get a small glimpse of what I mean through this book."

The book focuses on the business insights that Cathy had—a man with no MBA and no Ivy League degrees. McGuire reveals Cathy believed in "win-win" scenarios. For those who make deals every day, that means that both the buyer and seller are happy when everything is done.

McGuire also recounts Cathy's philosophy that the person who is unethical in their personal life will be unethical in business, and vice-versa. Cathy was direct, and most people appreciated that. However, he was very careful about offending people unnecessarily. Cathy rarely got political and, as McGuire points out, he often said, "Both Republicans and Democrats eat chicken."

Cathy believed in the commitment to community and giving back. McGuire points out that even today Chick-fil-A operators are very engaged in their communities and realize that customer loyalty grows out of people seeing that you care and act on that caring by supporting what they support.

The author also describes Cathy's commitment to excellence.

"Truett believed that excellence is not static, it is dynamic," McGuire said in a press release. "In business as well as personal life, he believed if a person turns their back on excellence, your operation is going to falter."

Another hallmark of Cathy's business acumen was paying bills immediately upon receipt. McGuire points out the "vendors love it and Truett made it a pleasure to do business with his company."

Importantly, McGuire notes that time is usually on the side of the party with the most leverage, and Cathy was a master at walking away.

"His first offer was usually his only offer," recounts the author.

"If you've ever wanted a deeper look into the business sense of my dad, this is the book," said Dan T. Cathy, chairman & CEO of Chick-fil-A, Inc. in a press release. "Full of great stories and keen business insight, Nice, But Not Naïve will delight and inspire you."

All net proceeds from the sale of the book will go to the Chick-fil-A Foundation or the WinShape Foundation in memory of Cathy.

For more information, go to NiceButNotNaive.com