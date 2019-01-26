Displaying 30+ Stories
Hundreds March for the Unborn at the Texas Rally for Life

01-26-2019
Steve Warren
Hundreds march at the Texas Rally for Life held Saturday at the Texas state capitol in Austin. (Image courtesy: Eric Sorensen)
Hundreds of people showed up at the Texas State Capitol on Saturday to give a voice to the unborn at the annual Texas Rally for Life.

The marchers lined the streets to commemorate the 46th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision which made abortion legal and has claimed the lives of more than 60 million unborn children. 

Speakers at the rally included US Rep. Chip Roy (R-21st District), Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush, and Actor Robia Scott from the upcoming movie titled "Unplanned."

The event was organized by the Texas Alliance for life and 16 other pro-life organizations. 

