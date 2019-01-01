Indiana Pastor's Wife's Body Found in Flooded Creek

The body of a Franklin, Indiana pastor's wife was found in a flooded creek Tuesday after she went missing on New Year's Eve.

According to WTHR News, Jackson had been driving on flooded roads Monday evening and was last heard from around 6:30 p.m.

Investigators discovered her car this morning and her body Tuesday afternoon.

Jackson and her husband Jerran served at Clarksburg Christian Church.

A nearby church called Batesville Christian Church is asking for prayers for the Jackson family.

"CC Family, we ask that you be praying for Jerran Jackson, minister at Clarksburg Christian Church, and his family. Jerran's wife, Carol, was caught in a flash flood in Franklin County last night and her car was located this morning and Carol's body has been found this evening. Please pray for the Jackson family and all of our brothers and sisters at Clarksburg Christian Church," Batesville Christian Church said in a statement on its Facebook page.

More than 100 people commented on the post with condolences for the grieving family.