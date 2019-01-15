Jayme Closs' Kidnapper Targeted Her: 'He Knew That Was the Girl He Was Going to Take'

The man accused of kidnapping a 13-year-old Wisconsin girl and murdering her parents has reportedly confessed to police that he carried out the horrific attack and abduction.

The public saw and heard Jake Thomas Patterson on CCTV for the first time in a courtroom since authorities arrested him in connection with the abduction of Jayme Closs and the brutal murder of her two parents.

"The prosecution team that you see assembled here today wants justice for James and Denise Closs and for Jayme Closs," Brian Wright, Barron County's district attorney said Monday during a press conference.

The prosecution's criminal complaint states in chilling detail how on October 15th, Patterson, who had spotted Jayme a few days earlier getting on a bus near her home in northeast Minneapolis, forcefully entered the family home after midnight by blowing the front door open with a shotgun.

"He knew that was the girl he was going to take," the 12-page criminal complaint stated. "The defendant stated he had no idea who she was nor did he know who lived at the house or how many people lived at the house."

Using a 12-gauge Mossberg pump shotgun, the 21-year-old suspect shot Jayme's mother in the head in front of her as the two sought shelter in the bathtub.

Patterson told investigators that Mrs. Closs had her arms wrapped around her daughter in a bear hug as he pointed his weapon at them.

"With {Jayme} standing bound next to him in the bathroom, the defendant stated he picked up the shotgun, aimed for Denise's head and pulled the trigger as he started to turn away," the complaint said.

Patterson then turned his gun on Jayme's father. He told investigators he selected that type of weapon knowing that it "would inflict the most damage on someone and would most likely be the best choice of shell and weapon to kill someone verses a rifle."

The suspect then duct taped Jayme's hands and feet and dragged her to the trunk of his car, taking her to a rural and heavily wooded area.

"And if you read the criminal complaint you can see the amount of control that he was exerting over her," said attorney Wright.

For three months, Patterson kept her inside his home, often forcing her to hide under his bed when guests came over.

"When he made her hide under his bed {Jayme} stated he stacked totes and laundry bins around the bed with weights stacked against them, so she could not move them without his being able to detect it if she did," the criminal complaint stated.

Investigators say Jayme went without food, water or bathroom breaks "for up to twelve hours at a time."

"We have two parents of a 13-year-old who are deceased," said Wright. "We have a 13-year-old who was abducted for 88 days against her will forcibly. It doesn't get any more serious than that."

Some 2,000 volunteers joined authorities in a massive search for the middle-school student lasting several weeks. But that effort yielded few clues. Then, last Thursday, Jayme saw an opportunity to escape with Patterson out of the house.

Investigators say she forced her way out from under the bed and ran outside crying for help. A woman walking her dog heard her pleas and called 911.

"I have a young lady at my house right now and she says her name is Jayme Closs," 911 tapes revealed.

Patterson was arrested shortly thereafter.

"Detective Nelson reports the defendant confessed to killing James and Denise Closs, and kidnapping Jayme," the complaint stated.

Attorney Wright praised Jayme's courage and strength.

"Jayme deserves enormous credit as a 13-year-old and she has such bravery to have done what she had done," said Wright.

In an interview with CBS This Morning, Jayme's relatives also praised her for surviving such a harrowing ordeal.

"I have to pinch myself that I woke up this morning and it's finally," said Sue Allard, Jayme's aunt. "I don't have that pit in the bottom of my stomach anymore."

"It's such an overwhelming amazing happy ending to such a horrible beginning," added Lynn Closs, another aunt.

"I still feel a little in shock," admitted Lindsey Smith, Jayme's cousin. "I just want to go over there every day to my mom's house and see Jayme. Amazing to see her home."

A Wisconsin judge has set bail at $5 million. Patterson's next court date is set for Feb. 6.