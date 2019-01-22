Life-Threatening Winter Weather Blasts Millions with Bitter Temperatures: 'This Is So Cold, This Is Ridiculous!'

In the Northeast, people are facing a second day of record cold temperatures after an arctic blast and wind chill descended following this past weekend's snowstorm.

In New York, temperatures were in the teens while Boston only reached a high of 10 degrees – the wind chill plunging temperatures below zero.

"This is so cold, this is ridiculous," bemoaned Syracuse resident Matt Gargen. "Definitely some of the worst I've ever seen."

In Germantown, PA, people couldn't layer up enough to keep warm.

"I got on 2 jackets, 2 coats, 3 shirts, I got on 2 pants, a face mask," said Ordarian Wheeler, a Germantown resident. "I got to stand outside in the cold for work."

It's the same story in New York City, where a water fountain in Byrant Park remains frozen over giving out of state tourists more than they bargained for.

"We are from out of town and we come and visit often and we've never been here when it has been this cold so we are having a hard time," said Brandi from California.

In nearby Queens, dramatic images were captured on video as firefighters struggled to put out a 3-alarm fire in minus double-digit temperature.

"They're still blasting the building with water and of course it's freezing virtually on contact," commented a reporter for the local ABC TV station.

In Rhode Island, officials are scrambling to help thousands of people without heat, as problems with gas lines forced the shutdown of service.

In Newport, Rhode Island, the Red Cross has opened up warming shelters for those without heat.



Roughly 75 million people in at least 15 states stretching from southeast Missouri to the northern tip of Maine have lately faced some of the coldest temperatures and largest snowfall of the season.

More than 20 inches of snow dropped in Syracuse, New York. Cities and towns across the region are struggling to dig out, but with the cold temperatures turning the snow to ice. It's no easy task. The winter storm is responsible for at least 10 deaths, including a 12-year-old girl who died when the snow fort she was tunneling through collapsed outside her Illinois church.



The storm caused hundreds of crashes. Thousands of flights have been canceled.



From the Midwest to the Northeast people are still digging out today as another storm system gets ready to blanket the same region with more snow by the end of the week.

We're only midway through what's been a crazy winter season. Here in Virginia Beach, the temperatures are expected to barely get above freezing today. Tomorrow, we could hit 60 degrees.