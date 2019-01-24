Lisa Bevere: Our Identity Is Not in Social Media

International Christian speaker and New York Times best-selling author Lisa Bevere is encouraging people to find their identity in God instead of social media.

"You don't find out who you are in the presence of people. You find out who you are in the presence of God," Bevere said in a sermon clip she posted on her Facebook page. "And so we have a generation that is being inundated and overwhelmed by the presence of people and I'm not even talking about physical people, I'm talking about social media presence."

Bevere said people are so "inundated with opinions and the presence of people" that they "can no longer have an overwhelming sense of the presence of God."

"We need a generation to get into the presence of God because in the presence of God, God will call you forth by name," she added.

Identity is a common topic Bevere preaches on. She spoke with CBN News in 2016 about how she had a "meltdown" after struggling with comparison on social media.

"When we think people are our measure our lives are very one dimensional. They're very flat," Bevere explained.

Comparison especially affects women, she added.

"The truth is women are feeling less than. Women feel like they are on the outside looking in and instead of feeling sorry for ourselves when we are on the outside looking in, that's our invitation to go inward and look at God."

Bevere said rivalry, insecurities, and comparison are all tools from the enemy.

"It comes from the enemy, that is for sure. All he wants to do is limit us; all he wants to do is contain us. He says, 'Your past is going to disqualify you.' No, your past is your preparation for the future," she continued. "My Father is the one who created me and only my Creator has the right to identify me."