Nasty Weather Causes Hundreds of Car Crashes, Canceled Flights and Nearly a Dozen Deaths

A winter snow storm swept across much of the Midwest and East Coast this weekend, canceling flights and bringing traffic to a crawl in some places.



Across the DC area, federal offices are closed. And despite the shutdown and no pay, federal workers were still tasked with keeping the walkways safe Sunday.

"No one enjoys doing it, we do it because that's part of our job as it is right now," said Reginald Booth, a furloughed worker.

In northern Virginia, Gov. Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency as snowy conditions contributed to more than 300 crashes across the commonwealth.



In the Midwest, nearly 20 inches of snow blanketed Missouri resulting in power outages for nearly 50,000 homes.



The nasty weather is being blamed for nearly 900 flight cancellations on Sunday and 10 deaths across the country.



A 34-year-old Illinois state trooper named Christopher Lambert was struck and killed while investigating a crash along the interstate.



"He had a young wife, a 1-year-old daughter, had a mother and father. I'm sorry to lose him," said Leo Schmitz with the Illinois State Police.



Friends of the young officers are warning drivers to move over when you see anyone along the side of the road.



Despite the grim conditions, people are finding a way to make the best of it.

In Noblesville, Indiana, officers were called to investigate kids sledding on a dangerous hill. They determined the scene was safe the best way they knew how – by taking a ride on the sled themselves.



And Washingtonians kept old man winter at bay with a giant snowball fight on the National Mall.