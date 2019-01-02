Displaying 30+ Stories
Nikki Haley Takes New Twitter Profile as She Exits United Nations

01-02-2019
Emily Jones
nikkihaley2ap

Nikki Haley said "goodbye" to the United Nations Tuesday along with her official U.N. ambassador Twitter handle. 

Haley told her 1.6 million followers that the State Department requires her to shut down her government account. 

Now, Haley has a new Twitter profile and followers are already getting a more personal look at the former ambassador. She gained more than 215,000 followers as of Wednesday afternoon and that number continues to grow by the hour. 

Many politicians and conservative commentators took the time to thank Haley for representing the U.S. in the United Nations. 

Haley has not announced said what she plans to do next. Many suspected the former North Carolina governor would run a bid to become the United State's first female president.  However, when she announced her departure from the U.N. in early October, Haley said, "No, I'm not running for 2020."

In the meantime, she says there will be "lots to discuss in 2019" on Twitter. 

