Nikki Haley Takes New Twitter Profile as She Exits United Nations

Nikki Haley said "goodbye" to the United Nations Tuesday along with her official U.N. ambassador Twitter handle.

Haley told her 1.6 million followers that the State Department requires her to shut down her government account.

Due to State Dept rules that were changed by the outgoing administration, I have had to clear my personal Twitter account that I have had for years. The followers, the history, the pictures, and all other content. Please refollow and retweet this to your friends. Here's to 2019! — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) January 1, 2019

Now, Haley has a new Twitter profile and followers are already getting a more personal look at the former ambassador. She gained more than 215,000 followers as of Wednesday afternoon and that number continues to grow by the hour.

Many politicians and conservative commentators took the time to thank Haley for representing the U.S. in the United Nations.

"Everyone, please follow Ambassador Haley's new account @NikkiHaley. I thank her for her tremendous service to our country!" — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) January 1, 2019

Everyone go follow our great, sadly now, (former) UN Ambassador @NikkiHaley America thanks you for your exceptional fortitude and grace: "Courage doesn't come by doing what everybody else says. Courage does by what you know is right."

- @NikkiHaley We love you — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) January 1, 2019

Thank you @nikkihaley - we will be rooting for you as you begin your next exciting chapter! https://t.co/vyzu7HIOeQ — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) January 1, 2019

No USA representative at the UN before her did more to defend the cause of my country, Venezuela . Extremely greatful to Amb @NikkiHaley https://t.co/FF6hSMdMHE — Diego E. Arria (@Diego_Arria) January 1, 2019

Thank you Ambassador Haley (@nikkihaley) for your friendship, your courage and your leadership over the past two years. In the great tradition of Jeane Kirkpatrick and Pat Moynihan, you have restored moral clarity to America's role at the UN. Best of luck in the future! https://t.co/qvQJ3SPxkP — David M. Friedman (@USAmbIsrael) January 2, 2019

Haley has not announced said what she plans to do next. Many suspected the former North Carolina governor would run a bid to become the United State's first female president. However, when she announced her departure from the U.N. in early October, Haley said, "No, I'm not running for 2020."

In the meantime, she says there will be "lots to discuss in 2019" on Twitter.