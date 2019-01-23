Principles Before Profits: Chick-fil-A Will Be Closed in the Stadium on Super Bowl Sunday

Chick-fil-A is well known for being closed on Sundays to honor the Sabbath, and it turns out that even the prospect of huge Super Bowl Sunday profits won't be enough for the fast food restaurant to make a change in that biblical policy.

This year's Super Bowl LIII matchup will take place Feb. 3 in Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams. And Chick-fil-A would be poised to make some major sales at the game since it has an outpost located right inside the stadium.

Nevertheless, the chicken franchise says its concession stand will remain shuttered. The company explained that it wants to remain true to the values of its late founder, Truett Cathy, who was a strong Christian.

"Having worked seven days a week in restaurants open 24 hours, Truett saw the importance of closing on Sundays so that he and his employees could set aside one day to rest and worship if they choose — a practice we uphold today," the statement read.

The faith-based franchise has on occasion made exceptions to its closed-on-Sunday policy. For instance, an Alabama Chick-fil-a recently broke that rule to bless a 14-year-old with special needs.

Meanwhile, Jonathan Hollis, franchise operator of the Mercedes-Benz Stadium location, pointed out that while its concession stand will be closed for the Super Bowl, it's open for many other special occasions throughout the year.

"We're open for about 100 events a year that happen right here at the stadium," he said in a statement. "We have Atlanta United soccer games, concerts, college football games, high school football games, band competitions and more. We even have a monster truck rally!"