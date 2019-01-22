The Numbers Are In – Planned Parenthood Performed Record Number of Abortions in 2018

Last year was a record year for Planned Parenthood in terms of the number of abortions the organization performed.

Planned Parenthood released its latest annual report for the 2017-2018 fiscal year over the weekend. The report reveals that the organization performed more abortions in 2018 than in any year since 2011.

That's 332,757 abortions in 2018 alone.



In fact, Planned Parenthood performed approximately 11,000 more abortions last year than in 2017.

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Planned Parenthood provides about one-third to one-half of all abortions in the United States.

Meanwhile, the abortion giant referred only about 3,000 women to adoption services during the entire year of 2018. That's 1,000 less than the year before.

While Planned Parenthood claims it is a health organization, the annual report shows that most of its non-abortion services took a nose dive last year.

"Planned Parenthood's provision of contraception decreased by 80,000, cancer screenings by 45,000, and other 'women's health services' such as well-woman exams and prenatal services decreased by 13,000. The only category of services that significantly increased, other than abortion procedures, was tests and treatment for sexually transmitted diseases, which went up by 300,000," reports Alexandra DeSanctis from National Review.

This cuts against Planned Parenthood's long-held claim that abortion is not the main priority of the organization.

Two weeks ago, Planned Parenthood President Dr. Leana Wen finally acknowledged that abortion isn't just a service the organization provides, but is the core mission.

"First, our core mission is providing, protecting, and expanding access to abortion and reproductive health care. We will never back down from that fight – it's a fundamental human right and women's lives are at stake," Wen tweeted.

Pro-life lawmakers are working hard to defund Planned Parenthood.

Sens. James Lankford (R-OK), Joni Ernst (R-IA), and 30 of their Senate colleagues have reintroduced legislation to prevent any taxpayer dollars from going to the nation's single largest provider of abortions, Planned Parenthood.

"This important bill helps ensure women have numerous options to receive quality and affordable health care while preventing federal dollars from going to Planned Parenthood," Lankford said in a press release. "By redirecting federal dollars away from abortion-providers and shifting them to thousands of other eligible women's health care providers that do not perform abortions but do provide critical screenings and health care, we can ensure taxpayers do not have to choose between valuing life and protecting women's health care."