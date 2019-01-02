Three Reasons To Face 2019 Without Fear

By the grace of God, we have begun a new year!

With a new year comes new challenges, new opportunities, new goals to achieve and new heights to reach. Admittedly, with new goals often comes fear. In fact, navigating through the unknown is a bit scary at times, but we must make a conscious effort to rid ourselves of fear and walk in faith.

Many people wish they could experience the next 12 months with loved ones who have passed, and we have countless reasons to celebrate our blessings.

So, we must face the new year without fear and with a heart full of gusto, and below are three reasons to do so:

1. HE WILL NOT ABANDON YOU

The New Year is full of exciting, unknown experiences, new beginnings, and memories to be made, all wonderful reasons to rejoice in the coming year.

However, I understand that the unknown is often accompanied by fear. Nevertheless, you must know and remember that He will never leave you. You may be afraid and apprehensive, but He will not abandon you, and you will never face any situation alone.

”The Lord himself goes before you and will be with you; he will never leave you nor forsake you. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged.” – Deuteronomy 31:8

We may fear that our expectations will not be met, but breathe a sigh a relief in knowing that your wants and wishes are ultimately met through knowing Christ our Savior.

2. HE WILL PROTECT YOU

The truth is, we have no idea what lies ahead. Our year may be fantastic. Then again, we may face turmoil, or maybe a combination of both.

The point is, we have no idea what will happen in the coming days, but we must find comfort in knowing that wherever we go, God is there. You may not be able to fear God’s presence physically, but He is with you, working everything out for the greater good. There’s no need to fear, God is here, the ultimate superhero.

“But the Lord is faithful, and he will strengthen you and protect you from the evil one.” – 2 Thessalonians 3:3

3. KNOW GOD AND KNOW PEACE

Yes, Jesus protects us, and yes, He will not abandon us; however, knowing God is not about having a perfect new year let alone a perfect life.

God encourages His children to be content with what we already have. Accepting Jesus Christ into your life is the ultimate source of wealth. We may fear that our expectations will not be met, but breathe a sigh a relief in knowing that your wants and wishes are ultimately met through knowing Christ our Savior.

“What is more, I consider everything a loss because of the surpassing worth of knowing Christ my Lord, for whose sake I have lost all things. I consider them garbage, that I may gain Christ.” – Philippians 3:8

In 2018, I joyfully watched my son take his first steps, and I humbly witnessed my daughter excel in a new school in a foreign country. Then again, I also endured the passing of someone very close to our family, and I experienced a challenging, painful grieving process.

Needless to say, 2019 will inevitably hold similar peaks and valleys, yet I throw my fear to the wind, and I invite God into my heart, more than ever, because I know I can face the day as long as He is by my side.

Laci Swann is the owner of Sharp Editorial, LLC, author of the children’s book series “Sloan Saves the Day,” and a writer for Lightworkers. LightWorkers’ mission is to create engaging, uplifting and inspirational content that breaks through the clutter, building a community of sharing and igniting a movement in the real world that motivates people to celebrate and share the good all around them.