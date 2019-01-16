Displaying 30+ Stories
Top University Opens ‘All-Gender’ Locker Room to Be More ‘Inclusive’

01-19-2019
Tré Goins-Phillips, Faithwire
Adobe stock image.
Adobe stock image.

One of the country’s leading colleges — Stanford University — hosted an open house last week for its brand new “all-gender” locker room, intended to make the campus more “inclusive.”

The new locker room, located in the university’s Arrillaga Outdoor Education and Recreation Center, was converted from men’s and women’s restrooms, according to The Stanford Daily. The new facility features five bathroom stalls, three private showers, one private dry changing room, and day-use lockers.

“The Stanford community over the past five or six years has been more vocal about all-gender spaces,” Rebecca Carpenter, assistant athletic director for facilities and operations, told the college’s news agency in August. “We’ve had a handful of faculty, staff, and students meet with us about inclusive opportunities within recreation facilities.”

