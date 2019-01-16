Undercover Video Shows Planned Parenthood Aiding Child Sex Traffickers - Why YouTube Removed and Restored It

YouTube says it has reinstated a pro-life video it previously removed from the platform for violating community guidelines.

Lila Rose, president of the pro-life group Live Action, voiced her outrage on Twitter after learning that her organization's video had been taken down. The undercover video claims to reveal a Planned Parenthood worker telling sex-traffickers where to take underage victims to get abortions.

"YouTube just removed one of our investigative videos exposing Planned Parenthood aiding and abetting the sex trafficking of young girl, saying it violated 'Community Guidelines,'" Rose said Monday.

Hundreds of people saw the tweet and protested the media company's actions.

Hours later, YouTube tweeted Rose saying the video is back up and the removal was a "mistake."

"Confirmed that this was a mistake on our end--the video is now reinstated. Apologies for the frustration this may have caused.

On Tuesday, Rose confirmed that the video truly had been reinstated and YouTube "removed the strikes from our account."

The video in question has received more attention since YouTube first took it down.

It features a Planned Parenthood employee telling a suspected pimp to lie about underage girls' ages so they can get abortions. Planned Parenthood is required by law to report child sexual abuse, but Live Action says the organization "routinely covers up these crimes."

Planned Parenthood is required by law to report child sexual abuse, but it routinely covers up these crimes. On this #HumanTraffickingAwarenessMonth, watch as a Planned Parenthood manager aids a child sex trafficking ring. pic.twitter.com/a2Y2gztIbo — Live Action (@LiveAction) January 14, 2019

In the undercover video, a "pimp" tells the Planned Parenthood employee, "We're involved in sex work, alright. Some of 'em are young, they're kinda like...some are like fifteen, fourteen."

"Minors are always accepted without parental consent," the employee responds. "The only thing that you do have to be careful is, if they are a minor, we are obligated if we hear any certain information – to kind of report. Fourteen and under we have to report."

The worker then tells the pimp "as long as they lie" and say the children are fifteen or sixteen, they will receive an abortion.

When the pimp asks what happens if a child sex worker aged 14 years or younger wants an abortion, the employee advises him where they can receive one.

"You never got this from me," the employee says while highlighting something on a piece of paper. "If they're fourteen and under just send 'em right there if they need an abortion."