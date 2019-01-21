Winter Woes: Deadly Storm Unleashes Snow, Ice, and Dangerous Sub-Zero Wind Chills

Much of the nation finds itself in a deep freeze today. The arctic blast follows a deadly winter storm that left more than a foot of snow in some areas.

The huge winter storm that pounded much of the Midwest and Northeast is moving off the East Coast. In its place – bitterly cold temperatures that are more than 20 degrees below normal across the Northeast.

In Vermont, where two feet of snow fell, the wind chill is predicted to be 40 degrees below zero today.

Vermont is by no means alone. A big part of the Northeast and Midwest are experiencing dangerously cold wind chills.

The snow and ice is resulting in dangerous travel conditions over the holiday weekend from Missouri to Maine.

Monday morning, hundreds of flights were already canceled, and more than 1,100 delayed – that's on top of more than 3,500 flight cancellations over the weekend. The travel obstacles could continue into Tuesday.

When it comes to road travel, officials urged drivers to give snow plows room to do their job before the snow turns into dangerous ice.

"They're doing everything they can to clear the roads before the freezing comes 'cause we don't want that turning into black ice," Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said at a news conference.

"We almost went off the road a couple of times," one driver said.

It's been tough for plows to keep up. At least a foot of snow fell in parts of New York. People in Ohio saw whiteout conditions that forced many cars off the roads.

The storm turned deadly in Connecticut, when a sub-contractor was killed while repairing power lines.

In Kansas a snowplow driver died when his vehicle turned over.